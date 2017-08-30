Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train entertained thousands of people at Sehwan Shareef, Dadu, Rahdan and Larkana railway stations.

A large number of people were present at all the railway stations to warmly welcome Azadi Train and get a glimpse of beautifully decorated train carrying history and culture all together.

A large number of students and families also witnessed at railway stations taking selfies with cultural floats.

The visitors were also carrying national flags and banners while welcoming Azadi train.

Local people highly appreciated the government's decision to extend the train tour to Dadu and Larkana.

During short stays at Sehwan Shareef, Dadu, Radhan and Larkana, Azadi Train attracted a large number of people; especially students and families.

Azadi Train began its journey on August 12 from Islamabad Margalla railway station and successfully completed countrywide tour from Khyber to Karachi.

Officer Incharge Azadi Train Muhammad Haseeb told media that the train earned unprecedented applause and appreciation from all segments of society and we decided to extend the tour to also entertain people in Dadu, Larkana, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali and other stations.

He said that the enthusiasm and spirit of general public was tremendous and attracted attention of all cities and towns across the country.

Azadi train arrived late at night in Jacobabad and early morning resumed its journey to new cities including Kashmor, Dera Ghazi Khan and Kot Addu.

The visitors took keen interest in the cultural floats and galleries of Azadi Train.