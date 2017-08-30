CHAKWAL - Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that the beginning of big-wigs’ accountability was the dawn for new Pakistan.

Addressing a public rally in here on Tuesday, Imran said that the Supreme Court has laid foundation of new Pakistan.

He said that now the rich would be held accountable as the days of old Pakistan have gone.

Imran claimed that loyalists of godfather of corruption were sitting in the institutions. He cautioned to file a petition against Shahbaz Sharif in NAB for alleged corruption in the Multan metro-bus project. He said thousands of million rupees were embezzled in the project.

About the forthcoming bye-election in NA-120, he said that the NA-120 by-polls would show whether the people stand by the court’s order or support a ‘dacoit’. He said Chairman NAB punishes the accused involved in nominal cases while acquits the influential, adding the nation would not forgive the NAB chairman.

He said he remained in jail eight days and he saw all the poor were languishing there. He said all the thieves and dacoits met him in the assemblies.

He contested that Hassan Sharif resides in a house worth Rs 6 billion in London and that Pakistan was pushed into huge debts by dacoits.

The PTI chief criticised the ousted premier Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari for their alleged corruption on their parts. He claimed that everyone knows that Zardari has shifted looted money of the country abroad.

He said that NAB has given clean chit to Zardar as such steps of NAB encouraged corruption.

On the occasion, Imran Khan launched the PTI’s membership drive in the country.