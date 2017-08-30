Former President of Pakistan Pervaiz Musharraf said that when CIA showed him the evidence of nuclear proliferation done by Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, it was most disappointed day of his entire life.

In an interview on a private tv channel, Musharraf revealed that Dr. Khan apologized and asked for his help in a meeting.

The former President asked Dr. Khan to tell the nation what he said in meeting and leave the matter to him.

George W. Bush, then US President, although didn’t ask for Dr. Khan’s custody but referred to him as an international criminal, said Musharraf.

Dr. Khan denied these claims of former president and called him a liar. He said that Musharraf is a traitor who betrayed his country just for some dollars.

Dr. Khan also revealed that former President asked then Prime Minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali to give him to the CIA.

Dr. Khan wanted to tell the truth in US but authorities didn’t permit him to do so because of the danger of severe reaction from the public.

Although Musharraf called him a national hero but due to US pressure held him under house arrest and said that he will be released in three to four weeks, he added.