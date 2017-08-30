NOORPUR THAL - PML-N Youth Wing Punjab Vice President Malik Khalid Awan said that those creating hurdles in country’s development would not succeed in their designs. Addressing a public gathering here, he said PTI Chairman Imran Khan wants to come into power from the back door. He said that the PTI chief was of the opinion that the PML-N would disintegrate after Supreme Court’s verdict against Nawaz Sharif which, he added, has proved wrong as the party is united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

He claimed that in the forthcoming elections, the PML-N would emerge victorious on the basis of its performance. Malik Khalid Awan said that the PML-N has set new records of public service during the last four years, adding it has spent national resources on education, health and other social sectors in a transparent manner.