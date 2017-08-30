AHMEDPUR EAST/SHEIKHUPURA - Six persons including a couple and their son, died in different road accidents occurred separately.

According to rescue sources, three members of a family died while another sustained critical injuries in collision between a car and truck on Motorway near Hiran Minar interchange on Tuesday. The police informed that ill-fated family was going to Rawalpindi from Sheikhupura in a car. Near Hiran Minar Interchange, a speeding mini-truck collided with the car. As a result, Tanveer, 50; his wife Kiran, 40, and ten-year-old son Ali died on the spot while Azra Bibi, 66, mother of Tanveer sustained critical injuries. She was rushed to DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura from where she was later referred to a Lahore hospital. The Sheikhupura Saddr Police have started investigation.

In another incident, four passengers suffered injuries, two of them critical when an overloaded van overturned near Ghazi railway crossing. The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital. The Saddr Police are looking into the matter.

In Ahmedpur East, three persons died in three different incidents. One Nofil Naeem, the youngest son of local cotton ginner Muhammad Naeem died in a road accident on national highway. In another accident, a speeding trailer crushed an unidentified motorcyclist on Abbasia flyover near Chowk Abbasia. Meanwhile, the dead body of 60-year-old Fida Hussein was found hanging from a tree in Mauza Bakhtiari, Uch Sharif. Heirs of the deceased man alleged that he was hanged to death. The Uch Sharif Police have started investigation.