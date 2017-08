The administration of University of the Punjab, Lahore has found dead body of a young boy from hostel, reported Waqt News.

According to media reports, the body was found from room no. 168 of Khalid Bin Walid Hostel of Old Campus. The body is three days old, authorities stated.

The body has been taken to nearby hospital for further investigation and medical examination. The university admin is looking into the details of dead boy.