Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman stated in her tweet that Daesh is not an “Islamic State” because it is neither Islamic nor a state.

"No such thing as Islamic State, it is Daesh as it's neither Islamic nor a state." Chairing the Pugwash plenary on Daesh in Astana





