PESHAWAR - The fatal dengue fever claimed another life in the city on Tuesday, raising the number of dengue victims to 11, officials said.

Besides, as many as 239 new dengue cases were reported in the province, they said.

According to dengue response unit, a man identified as Lal Badshah, 60, was brought to Khyber Teaching Hospital on Sunday. Badshah was hailing from Tehkal Payan, the most affected area in city.

In its fresh release, the dengue response unit said that at least 239 new cases of dengue were also reported. Apart from that, at least 1,794 people were tested of which 153 were admitted to hospital for treatment.

The hospitals are already treating as many as 455 people infected by the dengue, it said, adding that the total number of dengue-infected people had climbed to 3,619 in the province, but of them, 3,153 had been discharged from the hospital.

The virus has also spread to other towns and cities of the province, with 30 people under treatment reported from Buner, twelve from Swabi and sixteen from Mardan.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Saqib Raza Aslam said that over 30,581 houses had so far been fumigated. He expressed the optimism that soon the situation would come under control, as door to door spray was underway in the affected areas, he said. Not only this, he said, the strength of fumigation teams had been increased to 147.

Peshawar has been divided into three zones, Red Zone is the one where the dengue virus is epidemic, Yellow Zone comprises areas neighbouring the Red Zone and the third is Green Zone, he said.

Likewise, the district administration arrested at least 57 shopkeepers for putting old tyres in open spaces on roofs of their shops. Raiding various bazaars like Shuba Bazaar, Ring Road, Kohat Road and Peshtakhara area, 57 shopkeepers were apprehended for violating section 144.

A day earlier, the district administration had imposed Section 144 in the provincial capital to cope with the outbreak of dengue on putting tyres and flower pots with water in front of shops and throwing wastage in canals.

Moreover, a ban was also imposed on swimming pools in the limits of Peshawar as a precautionary measure under dengue control plan.

Also, a delegation of the World Health Organisation met DC Peshawar. The delegation was informed on the steps the provincial government and the district administration had so far taken to control the dengue epidemic. The delegation assured the DC of all out support in elimination of the fatal virus.