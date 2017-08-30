Faisalabad-The divisional administration has directed the district administrations for proper cleanliness operation during Eidul Azha days, and said that the role of Local Bodies was very important for the purpose.

Presided over by Commissioner Momin Agha, a meeting held to review the Eid arrangements in Faisalabad Division was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, Additional Commissioner Coordination Mehr Shafqatullah, FWMC MD Ammad Iqbal Gill and officers of Municipal Corporation, District Council and Municipal Committees while the DCs of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot Mudassar Riaz Malik, Moezzam Iqbal Sipra, Ayub Khan and Officers of Municipal Committees of districts concerned joined the meeting through video link. \

The commissioner directed the best services in connection with the lifting of the sacrificial animals waste, and said that cleanliness operation be monitored and supervised by the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners. He said that all the municipal committees in Faisalabad Division submit their cleanliness plan to their DC concerned and necessary resources be made available for lifting and disposal of sacrificial animal waste. He said that proper control rooms regarding Eid arrangements remain functional and immediate reaction be done in case of any complaint from the public.

The commissioner also directed for cleanliness of the sites of Eid congregations, and said that emergency services in govt hospitals be high alert with the availability of medical staff and medicines during Eidul Azha days to meet any emergency situation.

He said that all preventive and precautionary measures be adopted to control Congo virus besides continued awareness campaign against Congo virus. During the meeting, the deputy Commissioners informed the meeting about the Eidul Azha arrangements relating to their districts. They said that necessary arrangements had been finalised to conduct the cleanliness operation successfully.

The FWMC MD briefed the meeting of Eid plan and deployment of the staff for the cleanliness operation. He said that public awareness campaign was also being carried out regarding maintaining the cleanliness.