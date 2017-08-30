ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry yesterday said that election results show the performance of the governments as the people are real judges.

In an interview to a private news channel, he said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif wasn't disqualified on charges of corruption but on Iqama.

He said despite reservations, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had accepted the decision of disqualification, adding that a review petition was filed in the Supreme Court against the verdict which is a constitutional right of every citizen.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif had declared his Iqama in his assets.

Tariq Fazal said, "Not a single corruption case has surfaced during the last four years of PML-N government."

He further said that the present government was providing best transport facilities to the people through Metro Bus project in various cities of the country.

In reply to a question, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had weakened due to bad governance and corruption.