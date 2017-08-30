OKARA-Hundreds of farmers belonging to Mehtabgarh village, Depalpur staged a protest in front of Okara Press Club against canal water theft by landlords being backed allegedly by PML-N MNA Mian Moeen Khan Wattoo.

The farmers were carrying banners and placards. They also raised slogans, alleging that local landlords have been pilfering water from the local canal for the last nine years. They said water theft have rendered their fertile lands.

“Every year our crops destroy due to water shortage,” they expressed their distress. They said they have submitted numerous complaints to the Irrigation Department but in vain. They added the police are also least bothered to take action against water pilferers.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif order the officials concerned to take action against the water pilferers.