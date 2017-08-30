MULTAN - Commissioner Multan division Bilal Ahmad Butt disclosed on Tuesday a free bus service has been introduced on five routes to facilitate citizens going to cattle markets.

Chairing a meeting held to review arrangements for Eidul Azha, he added that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally monitoring all arrangements for the Eid and a comprehensive plan has been evolved for the upcoming festival. Giving details of the free bus service, he said that the first route will be between Tawakal Town and Dera Adda, second Samorana and Vehari Chowk Bus Stand, third Ram Kali and General Bus Stand, fourth Babar Chowk via Vehari Road and General Bus Stand and fifth Northern bypass Chowk Bahadur and Chowk Kumharanwala. “This service has been introduced to facilitate the public and no fare will be charged from the people on the busses operating on these routes,” he declared. He further revealed that a comprehensive strategy for keeping the city clean and peaceful had also been evolved.

Speaking on the occasion, the Regional Police Officer Sultan Azam Taimoori said that CCTV cameras were being installed at different spots to maintain law and order on Eid. He said that the police would execute its plan with the collaboration of district administration to keep Multan peaceful. He disclosed that traffic police would also perform special duties on Eid to maintain law and order. He said that police officers had been assigned duties to check one wheeling on Eid day.

Mayor Multan Naveedul Haq said that all facilities were being offered at the cattle markets. “The municipal corporation officials not only monitor the facilities but also working actively to remove complaints made by the citizens,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chattha said that the Eid holidays of staff of Wasa, Solid Waste Management Company, Rescue 1122 and district administration were cancelled. He added that no one would be allowed to set up swings in streets while strict action would be taken against those burning heads and feet of sacrificial animals.