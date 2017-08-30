ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik has said that the government will come up with a comprehensive review of relations with the United States after taking all the stakeholders on board.

Dr Musadik Malik, while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday said that the government was focusing on transparency in its day-to-day dispensation of affairs, as it would ultimately help in streamlining the functioning of the government and pave way for the elimination of corruption from the society.

On fresh initiative on relations with the US, following the US shift on Afghan policy and casting doubts on the role of Pakistan in the war against terror, Dr Malik said that the government was engaged in consultation with all the stakeholders and would come up with a comprehensive policy on Pak-US relations in the light of their input.

It is pertinent to mention here that both houses of the parliament were already deliberating upon the fresh onslaught of the US president on Pakistan and most likely would come up with unanimous resolution on it on Wednesday (today) wherein besides denouncing the unwarranted criticism on Pakistan by the US president the role of country’s sacrifices and role in the ongoing war against terror would be commended.

Meanwhile, the civil and military leadership of the country would be meeting on Wednesday (today) at the platform of the National Security Committee to review the fast changes taking place both on the local and international levels.

Responding to a question, Dr Malik said that since taking over, the prime minister had chaired several meetings, including that of the federal cabinet, the Council of Common Interests and that of the Standing Committee on Eradication of Polio.

He said Prime Minister Abbasi also chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), besides inaugurating a liquefied natural gas terminal at the Karachi Port.

Dr Malik said that the prime minister attached high priority to human resource development and public welfare, and directed the departments and ministries concerned to every possible step in that regard.

He said that the Bureau of Statistics was an independent organisation, which in collaboration with the Pakistan Army conducted the population census operation in a transparent manner.

The country, Dr Malik said, was divided into different blocks to conduct the household survey whereas the whole process was supervised by assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners at tehsil and district levels.

Both officials, he said, were representatives of provincial governments.

Moreover, different committees were also constituted to supervise the work of conducting census in order to compile authentic data for policy formulation, Dr Malik added.

He said training of the census staff and hiring of other supporting staff was also completed by the administrative officers of the provincial governments.

Malik said army personnel were also deputed for the security of teams as well as compiling data separately to make the process authentic and credible.

He said demarcation of urban or rural areas was not the mandate of the PBS, which was carried out by the provincial governments through local bodies.

Malik said the PBS had not yet presented its final report.

There might be a difference of 1-2 per cent in figures in the plenary and final reports, he added.

Malik said the provinces could raise their queries about the census with the PBS for their satisfaction.

He said the ECC, which met here with the prime minister in the chair, approved release of two-month salaries for the employees of the Pakistan Still Mills.

The ECC, Malik said, also tasked the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to take appropriate measures for enhancing the quality and standard of education in universities.

He said that the prime minister also directed to expedite the campaign for the eradication of polio from the country as due to the efforts of the government so far only three cases had been registered during the current year.

Malik said the ECC also approved supply of wheat to Gilgit-Baltistan on a quarterly-basis during the winter and on monthly-basis during the summer.

He said the prime minister also directed to formulate a national water policy in order to provide clean drinking water to the people, besides bringing parity among the rich and the poor.

The ECC, Malik said, also decided to introduce Euro-III and Euro-IV standards vehicles to protect the environment.