ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Tuesday asked Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to refer the case of party dissident MNA Ayesha Gulalai to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ‘de-seat’ her on grounds of defection from the party.

Khan in a declaration issued under Article 63 A (1) of the Constitution said that Gulalai had defected from the party and forwarded the declaration as required under Article 63 A (2) of the Constitution to the MNA, the National Assembly Speaker and the Chief Election Commissioner for further necessary action to de-seat her.

Gulalai had levelled serious allegations of harassment against the PTI chief.

Khan in his declaration said that Gulalai publicly declared to resign from the party and abstained from voting, in accordance with the direction of the parliamentary party, to the PTI candidate for the election of prime minister’s slot held on August 1. He said that showcase notices were issued to the member to explain her position but she failed to respond.

The PTI chief has requested the NA speaker to refer the declaration to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) within two days so that the latter could take action to de-seat Gulalai.

Article 63A (3) says, “Upon receipt of the declaration under clause (1), the Presiding Officer of the House shall within two days refer, and in case he fails to do so it shall be deemed that he has referred, the declaration to the Chief Election Commissioner who shall lay the declaration before the Election Commission for its decision thereon confirming the declaration or otherwise within thirty days of its receipt by the Chief Election Commissioner.”

Article 63 A (4) further says, “Where the Election Commission confirms the declaration, the member referred to in clause (1) shall cease to be a member of the House and his seat shall become vacant.”