Wajid Zia, Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head for Panama Leaks probe, has recorded his statement in front of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore today.

Yesterday, he recorded his statement before NAB Rawalpindi. According to media reports, other JIT members have also been called by NAB to record their statements.

JIT was established by Supreme Court of Pakistan to further probe Panama Leaks involving former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family. Under suggestions of JIT report, the apex court disqualified Nawaz Sharif.

Wajid Zia remained in NAB's Lahore office for three hours. During which he shared information about offshore companies and London flats of Sharif family.