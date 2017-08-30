LAHORE - Supreme Court’s senior judge Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Tuesday underwent angioplasty at Punjab Institute of Cardiology after he was shifted there for severe pain in his heart and chest.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is the most senior judge of the Supreme Court who headed a five-member bench that rendered a landmark judgment in Panama Papers’ case in which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified.

PIC Chief Executive Officer Prof Nadeem Hayat Malik along with a team of doctors conducted his angioplasty. Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Lahore High Court Acting Chief Justice Shahid Hameed Dar visited the PIC and inquired after the health of Justice Khosa.

The lawyers also reached PIC to inquire after Justice Khosa at PIC and wished him good health and early recovery. Doctors said that Justice Khosa would be fine.

According to the Supreme Court’s cause list, a two-member bench comprising Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik was scheduled after vacations of Eid-ul-Azha at SC Lahore registry.