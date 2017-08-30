ISLAMABAD - National Assembly members on Tuesday paid rich tributes to late MNA Gulzar Khan for his services for upholding parliamentary norms. The house, with thin presence from both sides, unanimously passed a resolution praising Khan’s services for upholding parliamentary norms and democratic values.

Following the passage of the resolution, the house was adjourned without discussing a single agenda item.

Both houses of the parliament, as per practice, over the death of any member normally adjourn proceedings after offering fateha for the late lawmaker. The lawmakers from both sides said Gulzar Khan was a learned and knowledgeable person. “The house is deprived of an educated lawmaker who had a grip over international and national issues,” PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

MNAs including Mehmood Bashir Virk, Tariq Ullah, Riaz Pirzda, Nasir Khattak, Usman Tarakai, Sheikh Aftab and others also paid tribute to the late MNA.

The lawmakers also lauded contributions of former federal minister late Khalid Ahmed Kharal for the cause of strengthening democracy in the country.

The house also offered fateha for the departed souls of Gulzar Khan and Khalid Ahmed Khan Kharal. The house also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also attended the proceedings of the house.

Abbasi spent most of his time sitting on the seat next to Primer’s seat and mainly engaged in discussions with Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif.

A number of lawmakers also engaged in conversations with the prime minister and were seen seemingly giving their applications, apparently related to their constituencies. The prime minister towards the end till the time the house was adjourned was seen engaged in discussion with MQM-P’s lawmakers.

The two-day session of the National Assembly will prorogue on Wednesday (today) after holding debate on US President Donald Trump’s recent anti-Pakistan speech. The house may also pass resolution against the speech of the US president.