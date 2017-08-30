ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau’s investigation team on Tuesday quizzed Wajid Zia, who headed the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that probed the Panama Papers scandal against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his family and others, about Volume-10 of the report, The Nation has learnt.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that Wajid Zia appeared before NAB Rawalpindi investigation team and recorded his statement as a witness in two references being investigated by the bureau against the Sharif family.

The sources said that the JIT head answered the investigators’ queries about the JIT report especially about Volume-10 for more than three hours. According to the sources, Zia and two other members of the JIT will appear before the NAB Lahore investigation team to record their statements in two other references.

The NAB has divided the four references between two investigation teams.

According to media reports, Volume-10 of the JIT report comprises business details of the Sharif family in different countries.

On July 28, the Supreme Court Panama Papers bench disqualified former prime minister Sharif and ordered the anti-corruption watchdog to file references against Sharif, his sons, daughter and the son-in-law and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and others in Rawalpindi/Islamabad accountability courts within six weeks.

The JIT had requested the Supreme Court not to public Volume-10 of its report. On a request, the apex court had provided copies of Volume-10 to NAB investigation team.

Earlier, the JIT head had asked the NAB to get permission from the supervisory judge of the Supreme Court for recording their statements.

The SC on Saturday allowed the NAB to record statements of all members of the JIT.

The instructions were issued by the Supreme Court Registrar to the JIT in a letter to ensure fulfilment of all legal requirements and formalities.

The bureau had sought the permission to record statements of JIT members to do away with possible lacunas in the process of filing references against the Sharif family in line with the court order.

“I am directed to state that while considering request of NAB dated 19-08-2017 regarding request for grant of permission to record statements of JIT members, the monitoring judge of this court has been pleased to direct that in order to ensure that all legal requirements and formalities are fulfilled and avoid any possible lacuna that may damage the case, let the head of the JIT and any other concerned member who had collected the relevant evidence pursuant to the directions passed by this court record their statements before the NAB to the effect that pursuant to the order passed by this court they had investigated the matter and collected evidence which constitutes part of their report. You are, therefore, informed accordingly,” the letter said.