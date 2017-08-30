RAWALPINDI - An additional district and sessions judge on Tuesday issued notices to former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and others in a land dispute case.

ADSJ Afshan Ijaz Sufi issued notices to ex-interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and others in response to a petition filed by a citizen Muzaffar Khan who accused them of grabbing his land measuring 5 kanals and 18 marlas in Mozah Chakri.

The court directed the former interior minister and others to appear before the court on September 11, 2017 in person or through lawyers to submit their reply.

A court of civil judge earlier had issued a verdict in favour of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in the same land case. However, the second party approached ADSJ challenging the decision of the lower court.