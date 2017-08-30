In response to the US President Donald Trump’s recent speech, in which he declared a revised policy towards Afghanistan, National Security Committee meeting was called by Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi. Abbasi is chairing the meeting today in which a plan will be devised in response to US revised policies.

This meeting will be attended by top military and civil officials.

The first Cabinet meeting was held by PM on Wednesday in response to Trump’s “anti-Pakistan” comments in his speech. In the meeting it was decided that Pakistan will contact other countries and will take stakeholders in confidence in response to the revised US policy.

Abbasi said that issue of Afghanistan can only be solved through politics. Moreover, Trump’s revised policy towards this region is likely to be unsuccessful.

After Trump’s speech US acting secretary of state’s visit to Pakistan was postponed by Pakistan. PM Abbasi said in an interview that it is not appropriate to exchange official visits between Pakistan and US.