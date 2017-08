In result of firing by Islamabad police, one citizen died while one got injured in Rawal Town of the capital, reported Waqt News.

According to details, police opened fire on a car when it did not stop on check post resulted in death of one individual on spot. Police personnel took the injured with them while leaving dead body on the spot.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal took the notice of incident and has ordered IG Islamabad to present report.