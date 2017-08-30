SHARQPUR - A man drowned in River Ravi and his friend was rescued by shepherd while fishing in the river here the other day. According to police sources, 25-year-old Rohab, Qaisar Ali and Zaman from Munian Wala along with their two friends Mustafa and Muazam of Mandi Faizabad went to River Ravi near Qila Korka for fishing. Two other them - Rohab and Qaisar entered deep area of the river to trap fish but were caught in the waves of fasting flowing River Ravi. A shepherd listened to their screams and ran for their rescue. Qaisar, however, was rescued while the other drowned.