Khursheed Shah, opposition leader in National Assembly gave a proposal today that in order to give a 'strong' answer to the revised US policy towards Pakistan, a joint session of Parliament should be called after Eid.

The opposition leader considered Donald Trumps’ revised policy towards Pakistan of 'huge significance.'

While speaking in the 45th session of National Assembly, he criticized the government and held government’s decision of not having a separate foreign minister responsible for failure of foreign policy.

“This assembly’s debate should have been started by our foreign minister today,” he added.

Shah also mentioned Pakistan’s disastrous relations with its neighboring countries and commented that our neighbors threaten us.

Shah also criticized the mocking letter of former ambassador Abdul Basit to Pakistan’s envoy Aizaz Chaudhry.

“This is a failure of governance,” he commented.