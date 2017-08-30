MULTAN-Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Sultan Azam Taimoori has said that the reforms and up-gradation process to change “thana culture” is underway and 78 police stations of Multan region have been given new furniture and air-conditioners.

“The motive behind this reform programme is to offer good environment to the complainants coming to the police stations so that they can explain their issues while sitting in a friendly atmosphere,” he added while addressing police officers before handing over new furniture and air-conditioners to them. He said that the police stations in Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran got air-conditioners and furniture.

He said that the initiative would give a feeling of self respect to the citizens coming to police station as the high command of police department was determined to change old and conventional thana culture. He asked the masses to visit police stations without any hesitation as they would find police ready to help them. He further asked them to support police in uprooting crimes from the society.

He said that the new furniture was provided to the police stations in view of needs of police force and the upgradation process would continue. He further revealed air-conditioners would also be installed at that the rooms of the moharrars of the police stations in coming days.