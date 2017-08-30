ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approved promotions of 54 officers of different service groups to grade 20 and 21, and the Establishment Division has issued notifications in this regard.

The apex court had ordered the federal government to arrange meeting of the Central Selection Board (CSB) and review the cases of those officers who failed to get promotions in the next grades.

The CSB 2015 had recommended the promotion of these officers but the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had referred their cases back to the CSB.

These officers challenged the decision of the former prime minister in the Supreme Court.

Following the SC orders, the new CSB meeting was held from June 19th to 23rd and reviewed the cases of officers of grade 19 and 20 of different service groups and recommended their promotions to the PM.

PM Abbasi gave approval of the CSB recommendations across the board and sent it back to the Establishment Division to issue notifications of promotions of all the officers to next grades.

According to the Establishment Division, 22 officers of grade 20 including 13 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), five officers of the Secretariat group, two officers of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) and two officers of the Information Group have been promoted to grade 21.

Similarly, 32 officers including 11 officers of the Secretariat group, 13 PSP and eight officers of the PAS have also gotten promotions to grade 20.