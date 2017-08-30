Islamabad: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will chair an important meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) of the federal cabinet today (Wednesday).Certain aspects of US President Donald Trump’s new Afghan policy will be reviewed during the meeting. Federal Minister on Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif and Secretary Foreign Affairs Tehmina Janjua will brief the participants of the meeting about the consultations made with friendly countries. This will be the second meeting of NSC in a week.–Online