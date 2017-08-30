Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved decision to build anti-terrorism centers and to conglomerates for search of oil by granting 3000 acres of land to law enforcement agencies.

Punjab government would also grant land adjacent to the Central Jail Rawalpindi to the Ministry of Defence. In district Khanewal, land was given for the establishment of research cum-experimental farm for Muhammmad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University Multan.

According to analysts, Punjab is already facing stern shortage of forests as the area is constituted of 2pc of forests only. And this project, against the backdrop of climate change would bring hazardous consequences.