Punjab has improved performance on the implementation of National Action Plan during second quarter of 2017 compared to performance in previous quarter.

This was shared by PILDAT in its third Monitor on Implementation of National Action Plan to Counter Terrorism in Punjab.

Third monitor on implementation of National Action Plan to counter terrorism was released at a public forum yesterday.

Province of Punjab receives Satisfactory Progress on 3 out of 15 NAP points; Progress somewhat satisfactory on 6 NAP points, followed by 3 Progress somewhat unsatisfactory and 1 Red light (Progress Unsatisfactory) projecting an overall upward progress on implementation of NAP during this quarter.

Earlier while discussing implementation of National Action Plan, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob stated that the general trajectory of the status of implementation of NAP in this quarter has been slightly upward.

Of the 15 NAP Points pertaining to the performance of Punjab on the implementation of the National Action, two NAP Points (5: action against hate literature, and 7: preventing re-emergence of proscribed organisations) have shown upward progress in Punjab’s implementation of NAP while first NAP Point (NAP Point 14, which relates to action against abuse of social media) has shown a regression in status of implementation.

However, it must be noted that NAP Point 14 mostly comes under the jurisdiction of the Federal Government.

PILDAT has not given assessment of status of implementation of 2 NAP Points (NAP Point 1, which calls for implementation of death sentences of terrorism convicts, and 2, which calls for the constitution of Military Courts) due to insufficient data. The remaining 10 Points reflect consistent implementation levels that do not reflect a regression on status of implementation of NAP in Punjab during second quarter of 2017.

Speaking at the occasion, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, MPA-Punjab Assembly, PTI said that while there is no doubt that terrorism in the country has decreased, but eliminating it from the roots has yet to be achieved.

He suggested that at the national level leadership of political parties should hold quarterly meetings to review implementation of NAP need to prevent innocent people from being nabbed by Law Enforcement Agencies was also highlighted by Mr. Rasheed.

Lt Gen (Retd) Moinuddin Haider, Former Governor Sindh, was of the view that decrease in terrorist attacks indicates success of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Operation Raddul Fassad. He emphasised the need for coordination in the district, provincial and national level among law enforcement bodies for effective counter terrorism measures. Shahid Hamid, former Governor Punjab was of the view that the most prominent success with respect to the implementation of National Action Plan in Punjab is the effectiveness of a dedicated counter terrorism force.

Senior journalist Mujib ur Rahman Shami was of the view that timelines for handling cases provided in law are not given any importance by the Courts. He suggested that laws should have such provisions that those judges who do not adhere to timelines provided in laws are penalised.

Noel Israel Khokhar Executive Dean, Forman Christian College, Lahore; Former DG ISSRA was of the view that trial of civilians suspected of terrorism by Military Courts has been made a responsibility for the Army that is primarily the domain of the judiciary. He suggested that criminal justice system reforms are required so that this burden can be shifted from the Army to the judiciary.