SIALKOT-As per the results of the national census 2017, the population of Sialkot district has increased to 3,893,672 from 2,723,481 counted in the 1998 census showing an increase of 1,170,191 or about 42.96 percent.

The district population includes 1,921,643 males, 1,971,746 females and 282 transgender persons, as per the statistics. These official statistics revealed that the number of the females has increased more speedily that that of males.

As many as 50,103 females are more than the total population of the males in Sialkot district. There are total 283 transgender persons - 163 in rural areas and 120 in urban areas. There are total 574,143 houses in the district - 400,653 in rural areas and 173,490 in urban areas.

According to the 2017 census, the rural population is 2,750,310 people against 1,938,758 mentioned in 1998 census. There is an increase of 811,552 rural area people during the last 19 years.

Now, the urban population of Sialkot district is 1143362 as per 2017 census against 784723 mentioned in 1998 census. There is an increase of 358,639 in the urban population during the last 19 years. The official statistics revealed that the average annual growth rate remained 1.89 percent with 1.85 percent increase in rural population and 2.0 percent increase in urban population.

On the other hand, the total population of Narowal district is 1,709,757 against 1,265,097 mentioned in 1998 national census, with an increase of 444,060 people during the last 19 years. The official statistics revealed that there were 841,950 males, 867,712 females and 95 transgender person (40 in rural areas and 55 in urban areas) in Narowal districts.

The number of females has also increased in Narowal district, as 25,762 women are more than the males. The rural population is now 1,452,509 while the urban population is 257,248. The average growth rate remained 1.59 percent. There was 1.42 percent increase in Narowal district’s rural population and 2.72 percent increase in urban population.

Meanwhile, the social, religious, educational and political circles of Sialkot have not yet shown their response to these statistics.

However, the leaders of PTI, PPP, PML-Q and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) said that they will comment after reading these statistics very carefully.

