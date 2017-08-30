SUNDAR-A man, on whose complaint Sundar Police SHO and an ASI were booked on a court orders, has turned out to be a criminal wanted by police in different cases of heinous crime.

The police, on the other hand, have rejected the allegation levelled against the officers and asserting that the complainant, Bilal Haider, wasn’t thrashed or held hostage. “He belongs to a criminal gang and wanted by the Manga Mandi, Raiwind, Sundar, Baghbanpura, Nawab Town, Shafiqabad, Chung, Mozang, Ghalib Market and Tibbi City Police in 15 different cases of heinous crime,” the police claimed.

They said Bilal’s criminal record number is 81409 and added that he was released on bail two months ago. His pictures have also been affixed at the entry points of Bahria Town. Police had also recovered Rs2.5 million from the gang he belongs to during an operation. Police claimed Bilal is being backed by land mafia and drug-peddlers’ gangs who have teamed up against the SHO and his team for their action against the criminals. “The accused have now adopted a strategy to implicate policemen in fake cases,” police added.