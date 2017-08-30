Karachi: An unidentified person in a car opened fire and shot dead a transgender in Defence Shehbaz Commercial area of Karachi on Tuesday. The law enforcement authorities have registered the murder case and a CCTV video from a nearby bank is being sought by the personnel.

According to a fellow of the deceased, a vehicle with private security guards first passed by them, from which a man threw eggs on them and drove away.

"The suspects after a while returned and opened fire on us , then we ran from there but Chanda received gun shot wounds," it was stated by Chanda's fellow.

According to the police source, the investigation has been launched and the deceased was identified as Chanda Sharmeeli and was the resident of Korangi 2.5.