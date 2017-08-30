Pakistan yesterday has called for ensuring effective deployment of UN peacekeeping missions.

In order to carry out UN's tasks of maintaining peace and security in the world’s troubled regions, it is essential to ensure effective deployment of operations relevant to the realities on ground and if they're well-resourced, said Pakistan.

“When lives are at risk of peacekeepers as well as those who are responsible to protect actual requirements, should drive peacekeeping, not narrow cost considerations,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, told the Security Council yesterday.