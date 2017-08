Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz reached Mohni Road, Bhatti Gate for campaign of NA-120 by-elections today, reported Waqt News.

Provincial Minister Bilal Yaseen welcomed her.

While addressing the party workers, she urged them to tell everyone that Nawaz Sharif lives in heart of Lahore. "Lahore belongs to PML-N," she said.

Ms. Nawaz further said that 'pawn politics' will not work in Pakistan anymore. "When opposition does not get votes, they start conspiracies," she said.