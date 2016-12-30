SIALKOT - A police team raided a brick kiln in village Kalla Kalan and recovered three minor children all under five years of age while they were busy in bonded labour.

DSP Daska Lal Khokhar told that police have arrested kiln owner Abid after registering a case against him for bonding the kids namely Shahzia, Aamir Abbas and Alishbah for labour.

On the other side, MNA Ch Armughan Subhani said that the government has successfully put the country on the highway to success by taking some very important decisions on the right time in the national interest.

He was addressing a meeting of the party workers. He added that the government was implementing several revolutionary steps to pull the country out of energy crisis and tackling the internal and external issues. He said that the present government was fully aware of the eternal and external dangers and was making hectic efforts to cope with them, as the government was also committed to weed out terrorism from the country in active cooperation of the masses, as the whole nation stands united against terrorism.

He said that it was also strengthening the national institutions through promoting democracy. He added that it was striving to cope with the persisting energy crisis for giving maximum relief to the people and raising the living standard. Peace was the top priority of the government, he said.