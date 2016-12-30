KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh has issued an annual operations report, it states Karachi has a significant decline in targeted killings up to 90 percent since September 2013.

According to Rangers spokesperson, 1992 operations were conducted by the paramilitary force from January 1, 2016 to date, which led to arrests of 2,847 people, and 1,845 weapons were seized.

The report says a total of 446 target killers were nabbed. 348 belonged to militant wings of political parties, 11 were associated with sectarian parties and 87 with the Lyari gang war and the Peoples Aman Committee.

“As many as 965 cases of target killings were reported in the year 2013, and in 2014, the number was brought down to 602. The trend of decline continued in 2015 and 2016 with 199 and 86 cases being reported in each year, respectively.”

According to the report, only 25 kidnappings for ransom were reported in the year 2016. There has been a 72 percent decrease in terrorism-related violence.

The report further said that during their targeted operations Rangers personnel seized 10 rocket launchers, 50 heavy and light machine guns, 358 Kalashnikovs and submachine guns, 90 shotguns, 112 repeater rifles, 315 rifles and 910 pistols and revolvers.