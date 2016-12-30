RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the Bahadur Ranges near Attock and witnessed Pak-Jordan joint exercise “Fajr-ul-Sharq 1”.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that it was a two weeks long joint counter-terrorism training event to share experience of both armies.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the participants on successful conduct of the exercise and appreciated high standards of professional competence displayed by the troops.

He said that conduct of such joint exercises helps improving professional expertise in conducting CT operations. The COAS said that nature and character of war has changed where direct conflict has gone an un-preferred choice. While Pakistan Armed Forces are fully trained and ready for response to full spectrum threat, our achievements in counter terrorism operations are being taken as successful case studies, he said. Pakistan has successfully defeated terrorism and is now in consolidation phase, he added.

Such engagements are source of mutual sharing, learning and benefit, he said. General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked Jordanian Army and the contingent for their participation in this first Special Forces collaboration and expressed his desire to continue this engagement. Later, COAS interacted with the participants. Earlier on arrival at training area, COAS was received by Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, Commander Peshawar Corps and Lt Gen Hidayatur Rehman, IGT&E. GOC Special Services Group was also present at the occasion.