NOORPUR THAL - Suffering from a mysterious disease, two siblings demanded the Punjab Chief Minister to arrange free treatment for them.

Resident of Mehmood Shaheed village, Abdul Ghaffar, 38, and his 35-year-old sister Rehana are suffering from a mysterious disease and have sold all their belongings for their treatment. According to Abdul Ghaffar, their parents have died and they have adopted every trick to get their disease cured but their condition is turning worse from bad with each passing day. No one, not a government official or an NGO representative, has ever visited us to mitigate our sufferings, he regretted.

He appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure free treatment for them at the earliest.