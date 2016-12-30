A bomb exploded outside the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) building in Rahim Yar Khan near a police van stationed outside, reported Waqt News.

At least 2 policemen as well as several pedestrians were injured by the blast. The area has been cordoned off by security personnel and a bomb disposal squad has been deployed to search the area for explosives and the culprit behind the attack.

The explosion took place in the city area of Shafi Town. However, there are unconfirmed reports that there are wounded people present at the mosque.

The injured including the policeman are said to be in critical state at the hospital.

According to police sources, Chaudhry Ashraf of Counterterrorism Department (CTD) was the target of the bomber; however, he escaped unhurt in the terrorist activity.

The police source said a guard and a driver present at CTD van sustained injuries in the attack, adding the CTD personnel were on way to mosque for offering Friday prayers.