ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has written to social media giants including Facebook and WhatsApp seeking access to data of the persons who ran a smear campaign against judiciary and the government in Pakistan. A spokesman for the Ministry of Interior said that the FIA has contacted the administrations of social media after getting orders from a local court.

A fake campaign was being run on the social media through fake pictures about a purported meeting of important government functionaries and a judge of the superior judiciary, he added.

He further said that the ministry had asked the FIA's cyber crime wing to expose those elements who were behind the conspiracy to damage state institutions through fake social media campaigns. The FIA has been asked to bring to book all such elements so that their motives could be identified. A picture of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, President Mamnoon Hussain and another person (possibly KP Governor Zafar Iqbal Jhagra) had gone viral on the social media in which all the three were seen in a good mood. However, on the social media, some claimed that the third person in the picture was the CJ-designate Saiqib Nisar. However, it is not clear in the picture whether the person sitting in the middle of the PM and president was CJ-designate or someone else, but the campaign through the social media gave an impression that perhaps the CJ-designate enjoyed good relations with the ruling party.