QUETTA : A gunny bag packed body of an unidentified girl was recovered here on Wednesday. Over reports about presence of a suspicious bag, police visited the Shalkot Graveyard in the provincial Quetta. During search, body of a girl with slit throat was recovered from the gunny bag. The body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem and identification.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against unknown murderers and investigation is underway.