Multan - The government has allocated Rs750 million for the project of certification of the SMEs and more funds will be earmarked for the project in the coming days, disclosed Khawaja Muhammad Younas, Chairman All Pakistan Bedsheets and Upholstry Manufacturers Association (APBUMA).

Addressing the participants of an awareness seminar titled “Certification Incentive Programme for SMEs under PQI Initiative 2025” jointly organised by APBUMA and the Ministry of Science and Technology here on Thursday, he added that the government is working to ensure quality and standard of all products manufactured at medium and small level enterprises and to provide incentives to SMEs for implementing any certification system.

FCCI Vice President Syed Muhammad Aasim Shah, APBUMA Vice Chairman Syed Muhammad Fazil Shah, Raja Shaheen, Project Director of MoST, Ishtiaq Ahmed Somroo, Khawaja Muhammad Farooq, Chairman of Multan Dry Port Trust Muhammad Ahmed Chughtai, M Arif Sheikh, TD Mansha also spoke on the topic.

Raja Shaheen said that we would touch 2,025 small and medium enterprises .He said only five percent of the SMEs were certified in any level by the authorities and rest of the SMEs were working without any certification of quality and standard. He said different fee would be charged from the SMEs bearing their work force on certification according to the certificates.

Syed Muhammad Aasim Shah of FPCCI said the government wanted quality certification of 100 per cent of the SMEs, adding that merit and transparency would be ensured in the process of certification. He said it was imperative that a sound certification system for the recognition of credible products and services should be put in place to enhance credibility to compete the world market.