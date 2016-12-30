PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Thursday that federal government had completely failed in implementing the National Action Plan.

The JUI-F chief was talking to media persons on Thursday at party’s central secretariat in Peshawar. He said establishment of special military courts was an expression of mistrust on the existing courts and judges. “Extension of the military courts setup for two years after a terrorists’ attack on Army Public School in Peshawar in December 2014 would be considered as failure of the incumbent government, he said.

The JUI-F chief claimed that a new law was under discussion to give permanent status to military courts and integrate the Protection of Pakistan Act and Anti-Terrorism Act. However, he added, the move would be considered as failure of the federal government as the said courts were originally set up for two years.

“Instead of forming military courts, we should address the issues the judges in civil courts are facing,” Fazl added. He questioned as to why the governments were not giving proper security to judges of the existing courts.

Referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) politics on Panama Papers, Maulana Fazl said PTI leadership was confused and oscillating between the parliament and the apex court to probe into the matter.

Commenting on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Fazl said the project was being made controversial for personnel benefits. “Till the time there were serious reservations, we raised our voice and tried to sort out matters. But we cannot be a party to non-serious issues,” he said.

He reaffirmed the JUI-F stance regarding merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He said the government-constituted reforms committee did not value opinion of the tribal people, who, he said, were confronted with numerous hardships. The JUI-F ameer said he was still demanding referendum in Fata to ascertain whether the people of the tribal belt wanted to merge with KP or they demanded the status of a separate province. The JUI-F chief also welcomed return of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to the country, and hoped that former president would play his role in national politics. He said PPP had changed its political stance. About the corruption scandals of politicians, he said none of the JUI-F members was ever found involved in corruption. “Those trying to stir a storm in a teacup should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.