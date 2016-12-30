JHELUM - The police yesterday nicked three persons in the murder case of Pakistani-origin German female doctor.

The suspects included husband and son of the victim.

According to police, Shahbaz, husband of the deceased German Dr Uzma brought her to hospital for medical treatment, saying that she had slipped off stairs and died from critical injuries.

However, later the autopsy report established that the deceased doctor was gunned down. Qamarur Nisa, sister of the slain doctor, said that the couple had contracted love marriage. However, often husband of her sister had altercations with her over domestic issues, she added. She said that the deceased was also tortured a day before she was killed. The police have registered a case and arrested husband Shahbaz, his son and owner of a local private college Naveed. Further investigation into the alleged murder is underway.