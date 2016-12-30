SIALKOT - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has announced his party’s full support to the government for the success of the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He also vowed to stand shoulder to shoulder with the government to fight international conspiracies against the CPEC project. He said that the JI would protect the CPEC project at every cost in the large national interest. He stated this while talking to the newsmen at Sialkot Press Club.

Liaqat Baloch said that there were several international conspiracies being hatched against the CPEC project due to which JI has decided to fully support the government in completing the CPEC project. He said that it was also the obligation of all the political parties to be united on the issue and shun their political differences.

To a question, he said that the JI was also ready to play its pivotal role for establishing a joint opposition forum in the parliament, besides, motivating all the political parties to be agreed on the judicial commission issue. He said that the JI has launched its nation-wide election campaign ahead of the 2018 general elections in the country.

He also demanded the electoral reforms in the country, saying that no work was being carried out on the issue of electoral reforms. He said that the JI would never compromise on the burning issue of the supremacy of the Constitution, rule of law and freedom of the judiciary in the country.

He vowed that the JI would continue its nationwide struggle against corruption and corrupt rulers in the country.

He also pledged to make efforts for ensuring free and speedy justice to everyone in the country, saying that provision of speedy justice could also help curb corruption and social injustice.

He also vowed to purge Pakistan of corrupt rulers and politicians besides ensuring the early recovery of the every single penny of the national wealth looted by the plunderers.

He added that JI would continue its struggle to make it a true Pakistan as envisaged by the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. he said that now only the JI has the political power to ensure early provision of speedy justice. He linked social and economic stability to the early provision of justice to everyone.

He said that the corrupt elements were eating up the national exchequer. He revealed that Pakistan was passing through very hard time, due to which it has now become vital to promote national unity, faith, discipline and sovereignty.

JI Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam, Ameer JI Sialkot District Dr Shakeel and JI Sialkot spokesman Arif Mehmood Sheikh were also present.