CHINIOT - The police claimed to have secured the released of a boy kidnapped for ransom three days ago and arrested the kidnapper.

According to police, Muhammad Fazil, son of Sadiq, resident of Bakhshwala village, informed the Chenabnagar Police informed that his 10-year-old son Yaseen, a class-III student was kidnapped three days ago and the kidnapper was demanding ransom.

The police started investigation on scientific lines. Through geo-fencing technique of cellphone calls, the police reached Chak 261/JB, District Faisalabad where the police arrested accused Jabbar, son of Iftikhar and recovered the child. The police claimed that the accused was wanted by police in several cases of kidnappings.