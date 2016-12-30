TOBA TEK SINGH - The affected persons of mass liquor poisoning admitted to hospitals in Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh are losing eye sight.

According to reports, six of the 26 patients admitted to Allied and Civil hospitals have lost their eye sight while the remaining patients say that they too are losing eye sight.

Sources told that 20 people are still in emergency with critical condition.

On the other hand, the Toba Tek Singh district police office has revealed that the suspects sold aftershave lotion as liquor.

Earlier, Bishop Joseph Arshad said he had been informed that the liquor was brought from the Chuttiana police station’s storehouse.

Residents of the area alleged that Sawan Masih, a sweeper at the Chuttiana police station, had sold the liquor to Sajjad Masih, a sanitary worker at District Police Lines.

Toba DHQ Hospital MS Mohammad Asif Saleemi said that a total of 149 people were affected by the toxic liquor.