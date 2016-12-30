ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday appointed Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan as new Director General of Punjab Rangers under the Ministry of Interior.

According to a notification, with the approval of the competent authority, Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan was transferred and posted as DG Rangers Punjab under the Ministry of Interior, on secondment basis, on standard terms and conditions as contained in JSI 4/85, with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to sources, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has given the approval of the appointment of Khan with the consent of Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan. They said that the decision of the new appointment was made in the last meeting of PM Sharif and Nisar.

Maj-Gen Khan replaces the outgoing Punjab Rangers DG Majoir Genral Umar Farooq Barki.