ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Imran Khan's politics on Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital was regrettable.

In a statement, the Minister said that in 1990 when Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was Chief Minister of Punjab, he gifted land of the hospital to Imran Khan.

Moreover, she said that Nawaz Sharif made arrangements for waiver of duties from the machinery imported for Shaukat Khanum Hospital while duties were paid on machinery imported for Sharif Hospital in Lahore.

She said that if Imran cannot thank Nawaz Sharif for the favour,at least he (Imran) should not try to twist the matter.

The Minister said that Imran Khan cannot change history and facts by telling lies to the nation.

She said that the hospital has been named after Imran's mother who was a good woman and had Imran stayed in her company, he would have become a better human being.

The Minister said that Shaukat Khanum Hospital was a pride for Pakistanis and a gift from Nawaz Sharif.