ISLAMABAD: Former Taliban commander, Mullah Akhtar Mansour acquired Pakistani identity in 2005, Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar said Friday as he verbally scathed previous governments over their alleged failure to regulate distribution of fake identity cards.

“The previous government did nothing for national security but now an apparent improvement could be witnessed after the sitting government took over the affairs of the country,” Nisar told reporters at a press briefing here.

The minister claimed that only 519 Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) were cancelled during the era of previous government and no heed was paid towards the issue despite it was the matter of national security and reputation of the country.

An 18-member parliamentary committee will look into the issue of fake identity cards and the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) will report to the committee every month, said Nisar.

Nisar said that thousands of fake CNICs were issued to foreigners and criminal-minded people. It was a risky trend that foreigners got Pakistan CNICs and whenever an attack or illegal activity took place Pakistani card was recovered which defamed the country across the globe, he deplored.

The minister said that the illegal cards holders also acquired passports and mobile phone SIMs on their fake cards which were used in unlawful activities besides human trafficking.

However, Nisar said that under his command the interior ministry initiated action against illegal CNICs, passports and SIMs. The ministry cancelled 323,513 fake CNICs, over 32,500 illegally acquired passports, and more than 95,000,000 SIMs, he added.

The minister hundreds of Nadra employees found involved in illegal practice of issuing CNIC with fulfilling legal procedure were either removed from their positions or sent to jail for their misdeeds and negligence towards the assigned duty.

Nisar said that it was matter of grave concern that it had become difficult to follow thorough fare in the country but on other hand illegal activities can be done without any hurdle but this trend will not let to prevail anymore.