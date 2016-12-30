NEW DELHI:- Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has wished speedy recovery to Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who underwent a kidney transplant recently, reported Indian media on Thursday. Nawaz Sharif wrote a letter to Swaraj wishing her quick recovery. The Indian minister had undergone a kidney transplant on December 10 and was discharged on December 19 from the hospital.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 30-Dec-2016 here.
Nawaz wishes ‘get-well-soon’ to Sushma Swaraj
